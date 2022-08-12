Moto G62 5G Vs Other Best Competitive Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Motorola continues its budget smartphone launch spree. The Motorola G62 5G is currently one of the most affordable 5G smartphones from the company with features like all the major 5G band support, high-resolution display, and stock Android 12 OS.
If you are looking for a phone for around Rs. 20,000, then you do have plenty of offerings from top global tech brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and even OnePlus. Check out the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that directly compete against the Moto G62 5G.
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600 nits peak brightness
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch with Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm processor with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with OneUI 4.1
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 18,499
Key Specs
