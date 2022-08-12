Moto G62 5G Vs Other Best Competitive Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Motorola continues its budget smartphone launch spree. The Motorola G62 5G is currently one of the most affordable 5G smartphones from the company with features like all the major 5G band support, high-resolution display, and stock Android 12 OS.

If you are looking for a phone for around Rs. 20,000, then you do have plenty of offerings from top global tech brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and even OnePlus. Check out the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that directly compete against the Moto G62 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 13



Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)



108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera



16MP front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU





6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen







Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU







8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage







12GB RAM with 256GB storage







Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery







OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600 nits peak brightness









MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage









expandable memory with microSD









Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1









48MP + 2MP Rear Camera









8MP front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









Realme 9 Pro 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate











Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU











6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage











expandable memory with microSD











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery











iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate













Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU













4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage













expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Dual SIM













Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12













50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Realme 9 5G SE Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen















Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage















expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















Android 11 with realme UI 2.0















48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front camera















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















Realme Narzo 50 5G 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

















4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

















expandable memory with microSD

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

















Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

















48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















8MP front camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Infinix Note 12 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch with Full HD+ AMOLED screen



















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz



















6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2



















8GB RAM, 256GB storage



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















Android 12 with XOS 10.6



















108MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh battery



















POCO X3 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen





















Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU





















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage





















expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





















Android 11 with MIUI 12





















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)





















48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















20MP front-facing camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,160 mAh battery





















Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen























Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm processor with Adreno 619L GPU























4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage























Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)























Android 12 with OneUI 4.1























50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera























8MP front camera























5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh battery

