Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC India Launch Soon; All Details Here

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G42 in the Indian market on July 4. Apart from the Moto G42, the company is also expected to launch the Moto G62 5G in the country, suggests a report from the gadget tipster Mukul Sharma. 91mobiles suggests that the Moto G62 5G will be a flagship offering with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Moto G62 5G To Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

As per the report, the Moto G62 5G will be offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor as compared to the Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset found on the European variant of the same. The phone will be arriving with the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of the native store, which will be further expandable by microSD cards. Software-wise, the handset will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moto G62 5G Will Offer A 6.5-Inch LCD Display

The Moto G62 5G is expected to offer a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which will be provided with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 405 ppi. In the camera department, the Moto G62 5G offers a 50MP primary camera with PDAF, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The connectivity options on the Moto G62 5G include 5G, 4G dual-VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is supported by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. The handset will be available in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue color variants. For selfies and video calling, the device will be offering a 16MP selfie shooter.

Moto G42 Will Also Expected Alongside Moto G62 5G

Motorola is also planning to launch the Moto G42 in India very soon. As per the official page on Flipkart's website, the smartphone will be launched in the country on July 4. The Moto G42 will be arriving as a mid-range offering with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB, a 50MP quad-camera primary camera module, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

