Moto G42 India Launch Tipped For Next Week; Features, Pricing & Other Details News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G42 India launch is allegedly set for next week. The phone was originally introduced earlier this month alongside the Moto G62 5G. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is now planning to launch the Moto G42 in India as soon as next week. The device will arrive as a slightly downgraded variant of the Moto G52, which landed in the country in April.

Moto G42 Design, Display, Software Feature

The Moto G42 brings a slightly different design than its predecessor, the Moto G41 launched in November last year. The phone has a punch-hole design with slim bezels on the sides and top, and a tad thick bottom bezel. At the rear, the smartphone has a square camera module on the top-left corner, which houses the three lenses and the dual LED-flash unit.

On the right side, the Moto G42 gets the volume rocker and the power button, which also doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full HD+ MaxVision OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone's predecessor, the Moto G41, offers a slightly smaller 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED screen. Software-wise, the Moto G42 boots Android 12 with the brand's My UX on top.

Moto G42 Gets Improved Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC

The Moto G42 has received a minor upgrade in the camera department. The phone has a 50MP main f/1.8 sensor as compared to a 48MP primary shooter found on its predecessor. The rest of the two lenses are the same - an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The selfie camera has also been bumped to 16MP from 13MP on the Moto G41.

Powering the Moto G42 is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage that's expandable up to 1TB. The connectivity features are standard including 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 20W turbo charging keeps the whole show running.

Moto G42 Price In India, Color Models

The Moto G42 is available in the Brazilian market for 1,699 BRL, which roughly translates into Rs. 25,500 in the Indian currency. As of now, there's no word regarding the pricing of the device for Indian consumers. However, we can expect it to be offered at around Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 22,000 in the country. The color variants will include Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

Moto G62 Budget 5G Phone Coming Soon

Apart from the Moto G42, the company is also expected to launch the Moto G62 in the country soon. The phone was recently introduced as a budget 5G smartphone. The Moto G62 has a higher 120Hz refresh rate and an IPS LCD screen panel, while the screen size remains the same as Moto G42.

The Moto G62 is backed by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 8nm mobile platform. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 619 graphics processing unit. The rest of the specs of the device including RAM, storage, Android version, rear & front cameras, and battery capacity are the same as the Moto G42.

Best Mobiles in India