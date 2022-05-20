Motorola Moto G42 India Launch Likely Soon; Spotted On BIS, FCC, And Other Certification Sites News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola seems to be launching a G-series device dubbed the Moto G42 in the country. The device has received multiple certifications including BIS, FCC, EEC, etc. Also, renders of the upcoming Motorola phone were spotted online, revealing its design. However, the specifications of the handset are still unknown at this moment.

Motorola Moto G42 Launch Expected Soon

Firstly, the moniker of the Moto G42 has been confirmed via TDRA certification. The phone is also said to carry the model number XT2233-2 and 'HawaiiPlusOLED22 code name. So, there is a chance the device could feature an OLED panel. However, Motorola has not shared anything regarding the Moto G42 yet.

Motorola Moto G42 Design Revealed

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the renders of the Moto G42 which show the design in its full glory. The device is spotted with a center-positioned punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor. The volume rockers and power button are seen on the right edge, while the SIM tray section is spotted on the left side. Further, the USB Type-C port and speaker grille will be on the bottom.

At the rear, the Moto G42 will have a triple camera setup paired with an LED flash which will be housed in a rectangular module. The 'Moto' icon is seen on the center of the rear panel.

Motorola Moto G42 Expected Features

As mentioned above, the specifications are yet to be revealed. However, the FCC certification reveals the Moto G42 will come with 4G connectivity and will run Android 12 OS with near-stock Android UI. Apart from this, nothing is known. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

Besides, the brand recently launched the Motorola Edge 30 in India. The device price starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. In terms of features, it has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. Other aspects include the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 50MP triple camera setup, a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging, and so on.

