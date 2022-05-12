Motorola Edge 30 Goes Official As World’s Thinnest 5G Phone: India Price, Discount, More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, the Motorola Edge 30 5G has launched in India as the world's thinnest 5G smartphone. Besides, it is the first device to run the Snapdragon 778G+ processor in the country. The newly launched Edge 30 will sit the Edge 30 Pro which is already available in the Indian market. Check here full specifications and pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 5G.

Motorola Edge 30 India Price & Sale Date

The Motorola Edge 30 price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs. 29,999. However, you can buy the device with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. It will bring the starting price down to Rs. 25,999.

Further, the smartphone comes in two color options namely - Aurora Green and Meteor Grey. And it will go on sale starting May 19 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores.

Motorola Edge 30 Features

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor of the Edge 30 5G is paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MyUX and packs a 4,020 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower charging.

For imaging, there is a triple camera setup housing a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm and weighs 155 grams.

Motorola Edge 30: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a mid-range phone under Rs. 30,000, the Motorola Edge 30 will definitely be a good consideration. Along with higher refresh rate, you'll get a good camera setup, fast charging, official IP rating, and the latest processor.

