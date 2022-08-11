Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Announced; Starts At Around Rs. 26,000

Motorola held an event in China earlier today and launched its latest foldable phone called the Moto Razr 2022. The brand also introduced the Moto X30 Pro as the world's first smartphone to boast a 200MP primary camera. In addition, the Chinese company unveiled the Moto S30 Pro as a mid-range premium smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor.

Moto S30 Pro Sports A Premium Design

The Moto S30 Pro smartphone offers a premium-looking design. The phone has a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera and a curved display with almost non-existent bezels. The fingerprint sensor of the device is placed under the screen. At the rear, the handset has a large square camera module that houses two large main camera modules, a third sensor, and a dual-LED flash unit. The power and volume rocker of the phone are placed on the right side.

Moto S30 Pro Offers Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 6.5-Inch Curved Screen

The Moto S30 Pro has a 6.5-inch display that has a 10-bit curved OLED panel. The device provides a resolution of full HD+, support for HDR10+ content, a screen refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz, and the DC dimming feature. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 out-of-the-box with the brand's latest UI on top. The handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto S30 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The device also has IP52 certification for splash resistant, just like most of the other Moto smartphones. The connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast charging functionality keeps the phone running.

As for the camera specs, the Moto S30 Pro offers a 50MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a massive 32MP camera on the front with auto-focusing capabilities.

Will The Moto S30 Pro Be Worth Buying?

The base variant of the Moto S30 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage has been priced at around Rs. 25,900. The other 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are being offered for approx. Rs. 31,800 and Rs. 34,180 in the Chinese market. Going by the specs, the Moto S30 Pro will be worth purchasing at this price point. As of now, there's no word regarding the global launch at the moment.

