Moto Razr 2022 Launched With 50MP Cameras, 144Hz pOLED Display; Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Moto Razr 2022 was announced today, August 11. Motorola has also launched the next-gen Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro as part of its premium launch event. The new Moto Razr 2022 comes with premium features like pOLED displays, 50MP dual cameras, and retains the same Razr design. Here's all you need to know about the Moto Razr 2022.

Moto Razr 2022 Design Details

The new Moto Razr 2022 revamps the design, including the dual cameras at the rear. When compared to the previous-gen Moto Razr 2019, the new foldable phone has a better design with a trimmed chin, narrow bezels, and so on.

The new Moto Razr 2022 is also slimmer and leaner. The hinge has also been redesigned to make it more durable. It still retains the side-mounted fingerprint sensor - which is similar to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Up front, the new Moto Razr 2022 flaunts a 6.7-inch pOLED display that flips open. When closed, the foldable phone features a smaller 2.7-inch pOLED display that showcases the notifications and can also be used to play games. The larger display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, DC dimming, and an FHD+ resolution.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 2022 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB default storage. Like other Motorola phones, the new Moto Razr 2022 runs Android 12 OS with near Stock android experience with the MyUI. It also packs a 3,500 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

At the rear, the new Moto Razr 2022 packs a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. There's also a 32MP selfie camera in the front. It comes with the usual connectivity options including Ready For 3.5 PC support.

Moto Razr 2022 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Moto Razr 2022 starts from CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 70,500) whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at USD 999 (around Rs. 80,000). This makes both flip phones up in competition with each other as they both have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. However, the 144Hz display, 50MP cameras, and 33W fast charging support gives the Moto Razr 2022 an edge.

