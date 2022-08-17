Moto Tab G62 With 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched; Can It Take On Competition?

Motorola has been on a product launch spree lately as the brand has introduced multiple devices across the globe. The company recently introduced the Moto G62 5G mid-range handset in the Indian market, apart from the new X and S series devices in China. Today, Motorola has launched its latest tablet called the Moto Tab G62 in India.

Moto Tab G62 Arrives As A Mid-Range Android Tablet

The Moto Tab G62 has arrived as a mid-range Android tablet in the Indian market. The device offers a premium metal body, which has a dual-tone finish on the back. There are four speakers onboard the tablet with Dolby Atmos support to provide an immersive media experience. The slate also comes with a 3.5mm headphone socket. The device doesn't come with a fingerprint sensor as an advanced security option.

The Moto Tab G62 has been equipped with a 10.6-inch LCD display, which provides a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. The slate is powered by the 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. The software side of things are handled by Android 12.

For selfies and video calling purposes, the Moto Tab G62 has an 8MP camera with the fixed-focus feature. At the rear, the slate provides an 8MP primary snapper with autofocus and a 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. A 7,700 mAh battery with 20W rapid charging completes the list of specs.

Moto Tab G62 Price In India, Availability, Competition

The base variant of the Moto Tab G62 with Wi-Fi connectivity is priced in India at Rs. 15,999. The 4G LTE-enabled version of the device will be available for Rs. 17,999. The Wi-Fi-enabled model of the slate is already on sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart, while the 4G LTE version will be going on sale in the near future.

The Moto Tab G62 offers decent specifications like a large 2K display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a beefy battery with fast charging support at an affordable price tag. So, it will be giving stiff competition to the competitors in the Indian market. Some of the competing devices include the Realme Pad X, Oppo Pad Air, and the Nokia T20 LTE.

