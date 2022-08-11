Moto G62 5G With Dolby Atmos, 120Hz Display Launched; What Makes It Differnt From Other Moto G Phones? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been steadily expanding its product offering in India under the G series. One of the latest launches is the new Moto G62 5G, which comes with upgraded features. For one, the new Motorola phone includes Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. Here's everything you need to know about the new Moto G62 5G.

Moto G62 5G Features: New Upgrades To Check Out

Motorola has brought in a couple of upgrades to the Moto G62 5G. However, the brand has retained the same, typical design. At the rear, one can see the triple-camera setup - which is quite similar to other Moto G phones. The phone also offers IP52 certification that protects it from water.

Up front, the new Moto G62 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, the new Motorola phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor that supports 12 bands of 5G. It also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G62 5G offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded further with a microSD card. However, there is no virtual RAM expansion option on this Motorola phone. At the rear, the new Moto G62 5G comes with a triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens.

There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a supporting macro sensor. Additionally, the Moto G62 5G also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with a 20W fast charging adapter in the box. Users can also experience near Stock Android 12 OS with the new Motorola phone.

Moto G62 5G Price In India

The new Moto G62 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the high-end 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers using HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,750, which drops the price to Rs. 16,249 and Rs. 18,249, respectively. The new Moto G62 5G is available on Flipkart.

Buyers can also choose from Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue colors for the new phone. The Moto G62 5G competes with other similarly priced phones but the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers give it an edge over the competition.

