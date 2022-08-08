Moto G62 5G Launching On August 11 In India; Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers, 120Hz Display Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been steadily expanding its product offering, which will also include the new foldable smartphone and other flagships. This includes the Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, and the Moto S30 Pro. Additionally, Motorola is launching the Moto G62 5G with Dolby Atmos in India on August 11.

Moto G62 5G Launching In India

Motorola is hosting a launch event in India for the upcoming Moto G62 5G. The Motorola India Twitter handle has confirmed the launch of Moto G62 5G and its availability via Flipkart. The phone's key feature - Dolby Atmos has also been highlighted in the tweet.

Moto G62 5G Features: What To Expect?

The new Moto G62 5G is going to be the latest addition to the Motorola G series. This phone has already debuted in European markets, giving us a good look at the features. The Moto G62 5G will flaunt a 6.5-inch Fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Motorola is also stressing the stereo speakers on the Moto G62 5G, which also includes Dolby Atmos support. The new Moto phone also includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. There's also a 16MP camera in the front for video calling and selfies.

Get a cinematic experience in your palms with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® with the #motog62. Become the unstoppable with greater depth and clarity and enjoy your favourite tracks. Launching 11th August on @Flipkart. #UnstoppableYou — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 7, 2022

Under the hood, the Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor for the Indian market, which supports 12 5G bands. To note, the European market received the Moto G62 5G with the Snapdragon 480+ processor.

The new Motorola phone will also include a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support and comes with a 20W charging adapter. One can also expect the usual connectivity options on the Moto G62 5G like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Moto G62 5G Price In India: What To Expect?

The Moto G62 5G in Europe was priced at EUR 249.99 (around Rs. 20,299). We can expect the Moto G62 5G in India to cost roughly the same. In related news, Motorola will also launch the Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, and Moto S30 Pro on August 11 in China, which will expand the brand's flagship offerings.

Best Mobiles in India