Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launching On August 11; Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been gradually expanding its product offering. Reports suggest the new Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro could be launching on August 11 - just a day after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Moto Razr 2022 is tipped to pack many upgrades just like the new Moto X30 Pro.

Moto Razr 2022 Launch Date

To recall, the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro were supposed to launch on August 2 in China. However, the event was canceled and, the reason wasn't specified. Soon after, Motorola and Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin teased a new poster of the Moto Razr 2022 folded in half with the date set to August 11 and the time set to 2 PM.

This indicates that the Moto Razr 2022 launch date is on August 11. It also suggests that the Moto X30 Pro could also debut alongside. That said, Motorola or Lenovo haven't officially confirmed the same just yet. Additionally, the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro are available for pre-order at JD.com until August 11 - which again hints at the possible launch date.

Moto Razr 2022 Launch: Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

We know that the Moto Razr 2022 will feature a flip design, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The upcoming Motorola foldable phone is tipped to flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The outer display is tipped to be bigger than its predecessors, which might give it an edge over the Samsung Flip phone.

Under the hood, both Moto Razr 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. What's more, both foldable phones are also said to have bigger batteries, better fast charging support, and even improved design. It remains to see how the two flip phones will compete with each other.

Additionally, the upcoming Moto X30 Pro is also going to be a powerful smartphone. Reports claim this would be the first phone with a 200MP camera. The Moto X30 Pro will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. We'll know more details as the launch approaches.

