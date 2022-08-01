Samsung Galaxy ZFold4, Galaxy ZFlip 4 Pre-Booking Debuts In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next-generation foldable flagship smartphones at the Unpacked event on August 10. In addition to its global unveiling, the Galaxy ZFold 4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4 will also be launched in India. Ahead of the arrival of these foldable smartphones, the company has started accepting pre-bookings from interested buyers in the country.

Samsung fans who want to buy these foldable smartphones can pre-book them right now. Also, there will be some exclusive benefits for those who pre-book the Galaxy ZFold 4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4.

Customers who wish to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy ZFold4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4 can pre-book these smartphones by paying Rs. 1,999. As a result, these customers will get exclusive benefits worth Rs. 5,000 from the company. Interested customers can pre-book the upcoming foldable smartphones from this link.

The pre-booking process is quite simple as users have to just click on the link, which will redirect to the official Samsung website. Here, one has to click on the Pre-reserve option. This will open the payment page, wherein the payment of Rs. 1,999 has to be made. Now, users must click on Pay Now and log in via OTP or their Samsung account to make the payment.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy ZFold4 and Galaxy ZFlip 4 foldable smartphones will be unveiled on August 10 at 6:30 PM IST. The devices will be shipped by the end of this month. From the previous generation models and the speculations, we know that these devices will be priced at over Rs. 1,00,000 in the country.

Galaxy ZFold4, Galaxy ZFlip 4: What To Expect?

From the existing reports, the Galaxy ZFold4 is believed to arrive with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a smaller 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both are said to be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the device is likely to use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space along with support for up to 1TB of additional storage. The device is likely to use a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy ZFlip4 is speculated to be launched with a 6.7-inch primary display with FHD+ resolution and a 2.1-inch HD+ cover display with both being AMOLED panels. While the hardware remains to be similar to the other foldable phone, it is likely to feature a 12MP triple-camera setup and a 3700mAh battery.

