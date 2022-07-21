Here's How Much Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Could Cost News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has scheduled the next major Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10. At the launch, we can see the unveiling of the foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 series. As we are nearing the launch date, almost all the details of these upcoming devices have surfaced online.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 price has been tipped once again. Earlier, we have come across numerous leaks pertaining to the device. The fresh leak from a tipster claims to reveal the possible pricing and the color options of the upcoming smartphone.

How Much Would Galaxy Z Flip4 Cost

As per a report by Pricebaba citing the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is tipped to be priced starting from 1,080 euros (approx. Rs. 88,500) for the base variant with 128GB storage space. It is tipped that there will be another variant with 256GB storage and it could be priced higher at 1,160 euros (approx. Rs. 95,000). Joining these variants could be a 512GB model that could be priced at the expensive side of the scale costing 1,280 euros (approx. Rs. 1,04,800).

This report is in line with the previous leak, which claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip4 pricing could be similar to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip3. Notably, the yesteryear model was launched starting from Rs. 84,999.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Design Leaked

While the official details of the Galaxy Z Flip4 are yet to be confirmed by Samsung, a slew of images of the alleged upcoming smartphone were leaked online. These images revealed that the foldable smartphone on cards could be almost similar to its predecessor. The only noticeable difference could be the presence of a slightly larger and clicker button.

Talking about its possible specs, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display alongside a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to get the power from the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage space. Other goodies of the upcoming Samsung smartphone include four color options and a 12MP dual-camera setup at the rear.

