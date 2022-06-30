Moto X30 Pro Teased With ‘Super-Realistic Imager’; Powerful Triple Camera Expected

Motorola is on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones with new upgrades. One such new device is the Moto X30 Pro, which comes with an advanced camera setup. Motorola took to Weibo to announce the upcoming Moto X30 Pro, and the poster highlights the camera sensors only.

Moto X30 Pro Camera Phone Incoming

Motorola will be launching a couple of new smartphones in the coming month. One of the new devices expected is the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which has also been doing rounds on the internet. In the latest news, reports claim the Moto Edge 30 Ultra would be the global moniker of the upcoming Moto X30 Pro.

Going into the details, Motorola shared a teaser poster of the upcoming Moto X30 Pro on Weibo. Here, the poster claims the Moto X30 Pro will feature 'super-realistic imagery' that would use three different focal length lenses. These would be 35mm Human Eye, 50mm Human Eye, and 85mm Portrait Eye lenses.

This would make the new Moto X30 Pro a powerful camera smartphone. But camera lenses, the upcoming Motorola phone would also require powerful software and hardware to back them up. Luckily, the alleged Moto X30 Pro was spotted on a few certification websites, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Moto X30 Pro Features: What To Expect?

The Moto X30 Pro or the Moto Edge 30 Ultra was spotted on the 3C certification website. Here, this Motorola smartphone would get a 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery. Reports claim the upcoming Moto X30 Pro would flaunt a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

A few leaks on social media suggest the Moto X30 Pro flaunt curved edges with a punch-hole cutout on the display. Under the hood, we can expect the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, which is the same coming on the Moto G62 5G. We can also expect Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with MyUX custom skin.

Previous reports claim the triple cameras would feature a 200MP primary shooter with OIS support. It would also pack a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter, and a 60MP selfie camera. Presently, the Motorola Moto X30 Pro would launch in July in China, along with another mystery smartphone.

