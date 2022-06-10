Lenovo Exec Teases Powerful Smartphone Camera; Is It Motorola Frontier With 200MP Lens? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola seems to have many new smartphones lined up for launch, including a powerful flagship. One of these upcoming phones from Motorola is tipped to pack a 200MP camera. In the latest development, a Lenovo exec has shared a new post on Weibo which gives an insight into the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

Lenovo Executive Teases Motorola Phone

Motorola has recently launched a couple new smartphones in India under the G series. Now, it looks like we might soon have a flagship launch. Lenovo's General Manager for Mobile Phone Business Shen Jin took to Weibo to share a new update about the smartphone.

"The photos taken by the new phone surprised me a lot," Jin said in the Weibo post, translated from Chinese. However, there was no image shared by the executive on social media and the phone model or name was also not mentioned.

That said, Jin's recent posts were shared from a 'Motorola phone'. And he was earlier using the Moto Edge X30. But now, we're unsure which Motorola phone Jin has been teasing, which is now confirmed to have an advanced camera setup.

Motorola Phone With 200MP Camera

Motorola has been working on improving its smartphone lineup, aiming to take on other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and others. The Lenovo-owned brand has also been teasing an upcoming smartphone, which will reportedly include a 200MP camera.

The new Motorola phone with a 200MP camera is said to feature the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which was launched in 2021. This sensor supports 12.5megapixel image capturing paired with 16x pixel binning. Many reports claim this is the new Motorola Frontier, which is tipped to launch in July.

Is It Motorola Frontier?

That said, these are mere speculations and we're unsure about the exact specs. A few other rumors suggested the Motorola Frontier could debut with the new and advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. It would also pack an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Plus, Motorola also teased a 125W fast charging adapter, which could debut with the Motorola Frontier. It's also tipped to include a triple-camera setup with a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. In the coming days, we might have more teasers of the alleged Motorola Frontier.

