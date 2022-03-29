Motorola Frontier Live Images Leaked; 200MP Camera Bump, Curved Display Evident News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is set out to launch several smartphones this year. One of the upcoming devices is the alleged Motorola Frontier. The phone is rumored to be a flagship, likely to launch in the following months. In the latest news, an alleged live image of the Motorola Frontier has surfaced online, giving us a close examination of its camera and other renders.

Motorola Frontier Live Image Leaked

The alleged live image of the Motorola Frontier reveals the rear panel, display, and sides. The rear panel seems to pack a horizontal gradient design with the M logo of the brand embossed in the middle. One of the main highlights is the massive camera setup on the top-left corner. The upcoming Motorola Frontier is said to feature a 200MP primary shooter.

If these images are to be believed, the massive cutout for the 200MP camera is evident. There seems to be a text, which suggests an HPI sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/2.2 aperture. There are two other sensors below the large 200MP camera as well as an LED flash.

The leaked images, which were posted on Weibo by tipster Fenibook, also reveal the display. Here, one can see the curved edges on the Motorola Frontier along with the centrally positioned punch-hole cutout.

Motorola Frontier Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Motorola Frontier is tipped to flaunt a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It's rumored to draw power from the upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. One of the key features of the upcoming Motorola phone is its camera - which is reportedly the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor.

Looking back, Samsung announced this camera sensor back in September 2021 and can record videos in 8K. A 5MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter will also arrive on the phone. Plus, a 60MP front-facing camera was also rumored.

More importantly, a Lenovo exec shared an image of a 125W charger on Weibo recently. Reports suggest this massive 125W fast charger could arrive with the Motorola Frontier paired with a 4,500 mAh battery. Motorola will reportedly include 50W wireless charging support as well. The brand is expected to officially tease the upcoming flagship in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India