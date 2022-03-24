Motorola Frontier 22 To Debut With 125W Charging 4,500mAh Battery; Specifications & Price Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Motorola recently released its flagship device, the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India. The smartphone is branded as India's most affordable flagship smartphone. However, Motorola may now release a new flagship phone with the fastest charger available. The Motorola Frontier 22, which was previously seen on social media with a 200MP camera, has resurfaced, but this time with a 125W fast charger.

For instance, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 68W charger, but Motorola is planning to introduce a 125W fast charger soon. Aside from Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are also expected to release phones with 125W chargers in the near future.

Lenovo Group China CEO Chen Jin touted the Motorola 125W charging adapter, which weighs roughly 130 g on his Weibo account. Although he did not disclose the name of the smartphone that will be able to use the 125W charger, Digital Chat Station has confirmed that the charger is actually for the Motorola Frontier 22.

The tipster also revealed that the Lenovo team is planning to release two flagship models, one of which would be branded as Motorola and the other with Motorola insignia.

Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications

The Motorola Frontier 22 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The panel is expected to support a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is expected to be used, along with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 memory.

The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 12. It's possible that it'll have a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W fast charging capabilities.

The Motorola Frontier 22 will have a 108MP primary sensor, a 50MP sensor, and a 12MP sensor as part of its optics. A 60MP camera for selfies might be found on the front. The Motorola Frontier renders were previously provided by Evan Blass. The smartphone has a premium design with a curved display and textured back panel.

On the back, there's a large camera sensor flanked by two smaller ones. The camera module protrudes slightly and has a metallic appearance. On the back, there's a Motorola logo, as well as a SIM slot and speaker grille, as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Recently launched the Edge 30 Pro by Motorola has a 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the smartphone.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a triple camera arrangement with two 50MP sensors and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 60MP camera on the front. The camera can also record video in 8K resolution. The single 8GB edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched in India at an affordable pricing of Rs. 49,999.

Motorola Frontier 22 Price

Motorola Moto Frontier smartphone price in India is expected to be around Rs. 39,990. Motorola Moto Frontier is speculated to be launched in the country on May 19, 2022. As for the color options, the Motorola Moto Frontier smartphone may come in black, white hues.

