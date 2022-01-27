Motorola Frontier 22 To Launch In July; 200 MP Camera, 144 Hz P-OLED, 25W Wired Charging Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

The Motorola "Frontier" flagship phone was leaked just over a week ago, promising an array of astounding specifications, including a 200 MP camera. The phone codenamed the "Frontier 22," has now received even more attention via a new report.

The renders and specifications of a rumored Motorola smartphone have been released by German publication WinFuture.de. As previously indicated, the renders show a hole-punch cutout in the display's center. In addition, the handset is spotted sporting a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash.

Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Tipped

Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8475 chipset is expected to power the forthcoming Motorola device. The chipset could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 "Plus" SoC, as revealed by Roland Quandt of Winfuture. Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage are expected to be included in the device. The phone could come in three RAM and storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage.

According to the leak, the Motorola Frontier 22 dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 12. As per Roland Quandt, the Frontier 22 will sport a 6.67-inch 144 Hz FHD+ curved P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also possible that the display will support HDR10.

Motorola Frontier 22 Rumoured Features

The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor as its triple back camera system Motorola is rumored to be including a 60MP selfie camera on the forthcoming smartphone.

Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2 are reportedly among the phone's connectivity choices. Stereo speakers and three microphone arrays are likely to be included. A fingerprint sensor is expected to be included in the Motorola Frontier 22.

Besides, the smartphone could have a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W cable charging and 50W wireless charging capability. The Motorola Frontier 22 Pro is expected to cost between $500 and $600, approximately Rs. 45,001.

