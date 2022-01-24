A15 Bionic Outperforms Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, And Exynos 9000 SoC Features oi-Vivek

A15 Bionic is currently the flagship SoC from Apple, which powers devices like the iPhone 13 and the iPad mini. Unlike the latest android flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, or even the Exynos 9000, the A15 Bionic is fabbed using a 5nm process, which makes this slightly less power efficient, at least on paper.

The Android flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, and the newly announced Exynos 2200 are based on a 4nm manufacturing process. In theory, these processors should be more efficient in terms of energy consumption when compared to A15 Bionic.

A15 Leads In Single-Core Performance

Geekbench 5 is a commonly used tool to judge the CPU performance of a processor. According to Geekbench 5, the Apple A15 Bionic scored 1750 points and outperformed all the android flagship SoCs of 2022 at least by 20 percent. The Dimensity 9000 SoC comes next with 1278 points followed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with 1231 points.

Given the slight difference in the single-core performance between the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, we can say that both offerings have similar capabilities when it comes to single-core CPU performance.

A15 Bionic Leads In Multi-Core Performance Too

The A15 Bionic posted 4885 points on multi-core CPU performance, again, outperforming all the flagship Android SoCs of 2022. However, this time around the difference in performance isn't much. Again, the Dimensity 9000 SoC is in the second position with 4410 points, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is in the third position with 3752 points.

Not just the A15 Bionic, in fact, the A14 Bionic also outperforms all the Android flagship SoCs of 2022, which is interesting considering the fact that it is almost more than 1.5 years old chip. This is definitely one of the reasons why Apple iPhones last longer and continue to offer smooth performance even after years of their launch.

Google Tensor Is The Slowest Flagship Chip Of This Year

In comparison to all these processors, the Google Tensor is the slowest processor. In fact, the Snapdragon 888 SoC outperforms the Google Tensor. The same also applies to the Exynos 2200, where the single-core CPU scores of the Exynos 2200 are less than that of the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is more than a year-old processor.

These numbers prove that Apple has been and currently makes some of the best smartphone processors which offer excellent single-core and multi-core performance. However, the competition is catching up and we might see an Android processor which can outperform Apple's offering.

