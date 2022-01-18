Samsung Exynos 2200 Announced: Coming To Galaxy S22 Series Of Smartphones News oi-Vivek

After multiple delays, Samsung has finally launched its most powerful mobile processor -- the Exynos 2200. This is the first smartphone SoC to feature a custom AMD RDNA2 architecture-based GPU known as Xclipse GPU and here are the details on the all-new Exynos 2200, powering the upcoming Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in select markets.

The Exynos 2200 is fabbed using cutting-edge 4nm fabrication, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Dimensity 2000 SoC. This makes this processor energy-efficient in comparison to the Exynos 1200, the predecessor of the Exynos 2200.

Exynos 2200 Details

Samsung has put a lot of emphasis on the GPU of the Exynos 2200, which is custom designed in collaboration with AMD. The word Xclipse brings the "X" which stands for Exynos and eclipse, indicating the start of a new chapter in the mobile gaming era. The Xclipse 920 GPU offers features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS), which were limited to PCs and consoles.

To improve the overall performance and energy efficiency, the Exynos 2200 also includes technologies like multi-IP governor (AMIGO). As the Exynos 2200 is an SoC, it is not just a GPU, and it does have an octa-core CPU setup along with a custom 5G modem, custom ISP, and more. There is also a custom AI engine with Dual-core NPU and DSP.

Coming to the CPU aspect of the Exynos 2200, the processor has eight CPU cores with a single primary high-performance core based on the ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture. Then there are three performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 microarchitecture, and four efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A510 microarchitecture. This CPU design is similar to what we have seen on the Dimensity 2000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

The custom IPS on the Exynos 2200 is now capable of capturing and processing up to 200MP images in the single-camera mode. Similarly, it also supports 108MP image capture or a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and a 32MP secondary camera. As per the videos, the Exynos 2200 can encode and decode 4K HDR videos and 8K videos with up to 60fps.

Coming to the display support, the Exynos 2200 can power a 4K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate or a 2K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage for faster memory access. Samsung has confirmed that the Exynos 2200 is already in the production line. We believe that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones will be the first to feature Exynos 2200.

In terms of features and specifications, the Exynos 2200 is on par with the competition. The GPU seems to be the highlighting factor of this SoC. However, we should get a clear idea of the capabilities of the Exynos 2200 once we start getting phones with this processor. Like every year, India will definitely receive the Exynos 2200 powered Galaxy S22, while the markets like the US will get Snapdragon 8 Gen1 powered Galaxy S22.

