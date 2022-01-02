Samsung Exynos 2200 Coming On January 11 To Power Galaxy S22 Series Of Smartphones News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially set the date for the launch of its next flagship processor -- the Samsung Exynos 2200, which will go head-to-head with the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Apple A15 Bionic, and the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC. Here are a few more details on the upcoming flagship SoC and also the more energy-efficient processor from Samsung.

According to the official post on Twitter, a new Exynos processor with a new GPU based on RDNA2 architecture is incoming on January 11, 2022. As one can expect, the Exynos 2200 will be the most powerful processor from Samsung, which will be powering the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in select markets.

Samsung Exynos 2200 Expected Features

Just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC, the Samsung Exynos 2200 chip will be based on 4nm fabrication. The processor is speculated to have an octa-core CPU design with one high-performance core based on ARM Cortex-X2, three performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A710, and four efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A510 architecture.

Given the leaked CPU specs, the CPU performance of the Exynos 2200 could be on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC. However, the highlight of the Exynos 2200 will be the GPU. When compared to the Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 is speculated to offer a whopping 17 percent improvement in performance.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

Not just the performance, the Exynos 2200 will also be one of the first smartphone processors to support real-time ray-tracing, in fact, the core RDNA2 architecture from AMD will be powering the GPU on the Exynos 2200. The same GPU architecture is also used on the APUs powering the Xbox Series S|X and the PlayStation 5.

Is Exynos 2200 SoC Powered Galaxy S22 Coming To India?

Yes, India is most likely to receive the Exynos 2200 SoC-powered Galaxy S22 smartphone in India. Countries like the US will be getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 based Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, which comprises models like the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

