Samsung Galaxy S22 Models To Pack High-Brightness Displays; Exynos 2200 SoC Also Teased

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has been doing rounds of the rumor mill frequently, with leaks and renders of the devices coming in from all directions. In a recent development, a new series of reports has been circulating on the Internet.

The new Exynos SoC in forthcoming smartphones, display brightness levels of the purported Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and a new set of renders are all mentioned. Multiple rumors about the suspected Exynos 2200 SoC, as well as renders of the phones, have already surfaced in the scuttlebutt.

The first revelation consists of an emotive video and press statement from Samsung, where the company discusses the COVID-19 scenario around the world, as well as how people will spend their time gaming in 2021. The video portrays a young gamer making the transition from console to mobile gaming. The South Korean corporation indicated a gaming mobile application in the video, which it plans to introduce "probably next year."

This might be interpreted as a strong clue that Samsung is planning to release an Exynos SoC, possibly dubbed Exynos 2200. Besides, the new SoC is anticipated to place a greater emphasis on gaming efficiency. Both the unknown Exynos SoC and the Galaxy S22 series are expected to appear early next year, implying that the anticipated Exynos 2200 SoC will make its debut in the forthcoming S series marquee smartphones.

The second notion is a claim by SamMobile that makes accusations about the Galaxy S22 series handsets' displays. The Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra Super AMOLED displays would have a typical luminance of 1,200 nits and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, according to the source. The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is tipped to attain 1,000 and 1,300 nits of standard and peak brightness, respectively.

An alleged image of the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been leaked as the third development. LetsGoDigital shared this image with us (via SamMobile). It depicts a pink-hued Galaxy S22 Ultra. This color's name is unknown. The phone is also seen with a black S Pen, implying that the future flagship will include stylus capability. Another white smartphone, possibly the Galaxy S22+, is also shown.

Tipster Ben Gesking also released the identical renders, but only showed the top half of the phones. LetsGoDigital has revealed photographs of the devices in full glory.

The Galaxy S22 series has yet to be officially announced by Samsung, however, it is expected to be released on February 8 or 9 next year.

