Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Poster Leaked: Bronze Color Confirmed

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in the next few weeks. Ben Geskin, a prominent leakster and concept creator has now leaked the official poster image of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which consists of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Though the Galaxy S22 looks a lot like the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an all-new camera layout. The camera layout of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in-line with the leaks and renders, which has a borderless design with huge camera sensor bumps.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to feature a triple camera setup, similar to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus. Even the rear-camera module of the Galaxy S22 is similar to the Galaxy S22, as it features a triple camera setup with a telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle sensor.

According to the leaked poster, the Galaxy S22 will be available in multiple color options, which include white/silver/pearl. The smartphone is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display at the front with 1080p or FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Exclusive first look at Samsung #GalaxyS22 Ultra & Plus official poster



Bronze is back! pic.twitter.com/Wd8osKZ6hR — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) December 21, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a more grand camera module when compared to the regular Galaxy S22. Even though it looks like a five-camera setup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra actually has a quad-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens and a periscope zoom lens. The smartphone will also have a high resolution (108MP) primary wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens with an IR blaster for fast focusing.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a much bigger display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution and might even feature a curved design. As per the hardware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in bronze color, and this shade will be limited to the premium pro model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might also feature an under-display selfie camera, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

