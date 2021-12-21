Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Hide Your Instagram Posts Without Deleting Them
- 2 hrs ago Sony Christmas Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Speakers, Headphones, PS5, Home Theaters, And Much More
- 3 hrs ago Intel Vs AMD Vs Apple In 2021: A New Wave Of Competition Among Chip Makers
- 3 hrs ago Vivo V23 Pro Front Design Revealed; Listed On Google Play Console Listing Ahead Of Launch
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa: Elgar feels Bumrah is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions
- Automobiles Nio ET5 EV Debuts With 1,000km Range
- Finance This Airline Offers 20% Discount To Fully Vaccinated Passengers: Check Airline And Scheme
- News Karnataka: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill, Congress stages walkout
- Movies Urvashi Dholakia On Her Journey In TV Industry: Bigg Boss Was One Of The Best Experiences Of Her Life
- Lifestyle India Prepared To Fight Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus: Says MoHFW Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- Education AKTU Admit Card 2021 Released For Odd Semester Exam, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In December
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Poster Leaked: Bronze Color Confirmed
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in the next few weeks. Ben Geskin, a prominent leakster and concept creator has now leaked the official poster image of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which consists of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Though the Galaxy S22 looks a lot like the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an all-new camera layout. The camera layout of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in-line with the leaks and renders, which has a borderless design with huge camera sensor bumps.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Details
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to feature a triple camera setup, similar to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus. Even the rear-camera module of the Galaxy S22 is similar to the Galaxy S22, as it features a triple camera setup with a telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle sensor.
According to the leaked poster, the Galaxy S22 will be available in multiple color options, which include white/silver/pearl. The smartphone is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display at the front with 1080p or FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Exclusive first look at Samsung #GalaxyS22 Ultra & Plus official poster— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) December 21, 2021
Bronze is back! pic.twitter.com/Wd8osKZ6hR
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Details
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a more grand camera module when compared to the regular Galaxy S22. Even though it looks like a five-camera setup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra actually has a quad-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens and a periscope zoom lens. The smartphone will also have a high resolution (108MP) primary wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens with an IR blaster for fast focusing.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a much bigger display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution and might even feature a curved design. As per the hardware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in bronze color, and this shade will be limited to the premium pro model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might also feature an under-display selfie camera, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999