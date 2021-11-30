Just In
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Camera & Display Features Tipped; Better Than Predecessors?
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the upcoming flagship series from the South Korean brand. The next-gen Galaxy S22 series has been buzzing the internet for months. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 series comprising the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the S22 will go official by the first quarter of next year.
As we are getting close to launch, more details are surfacing online. Now, the camera and display features of both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ have leaked online. Earlier this month, a report revealed the color variants of the Galaxy S22 series and they will begin mass production by the first week of December.
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Expected Camera Features
The popular tipster Ice Universe has shared camera details of both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ smartphones. It seems both models will share similar camera features. Both handsets are tipped to get a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.57″ sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture.
三星S22（6.06英寸）和S22+（6.55英寸）相机参数：— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2021
主摄：50MP 1/1.57 1um F1.8
长焦：3X 10MP 1/3.94 1um F2.4
超广角：12MP 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2
前摄：10MP 1/3.24" 1.22um F2.2
The main lens will be assisted by a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 1/3.94″ sensor size. There will be another 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 1/2.55″ sensor size and an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, both models are said to have a 10MP camera with 1.22µm pixel size, 1/3.24″ sensor size, and an f/2.2 aperture.
Although the tipster has not revealed the camera features of the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model. It is said to sport a 108MP quad-camera system along with an LED flash.
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Expected Display Features
The tipster has also shared display sizes of both handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is said to flaunt a 6.55-inches screen, while the standard model might retain a slightly smaller 6.06-inches screen. The display technology has not been mentioned there, but we expect it could use an AMOLED panel.
As of now, the battery, charging speed, and refresh rate details are still known but it is rumored to use both the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chips under the hood. Interestingly, Samsung could use Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip for the Indian variant of the next-gen flagships.
Also, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22+ are said to come in black, gold, pink, white, and green color options. On the other hand, the Ultra model might arrive in Dark Red, green, white, and black color options.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Details
Earlier this month, tipster Jon Prosser revealed that Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup. The event could take place on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST).
He also suggested the pre-orders of these handsets will start on the day it launches, while the open sale will begin from February 18. The same tipster was also leaked hands-on images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra which hints at punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and a dedicated slot for the S Pen.
