Just In
- 1 hr ago Infinix Note 11s Goes Official With 120Hz Display, Helio G96 Chip; Arriving In India?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Spotted On Geekbench; SD898 SoC & Android 12 Tipped
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: How To Access Saved Messages On WhatsApp
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Unveiled With 5000mAh Battery And 48MP Triple-Camera Setup
Don't Miss
- News Security beefed up outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia after alert from taxi driver about suspicious passengers
- Education APSC Answer Key 2021 Released At apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till November 14
- Sports Syed Mushtaq Ali: Chattisgarh stun Mumbai by one run, Bengal climb to second place behind Karnataka
- Lifestyle The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki Recreates Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Moment; Why This Dress Is Iconic
- Movies Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy: Ansal Brothers Sentenced To 7 Years Of Prison For Evidence Tampering
- Automobiles eBikeGo Purchases Kustard Technologies for $2 Million
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Interest Rate On Home Loans: Details Inside
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Lakshadweep
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date Tipped; Pre-Orders To Begin Same Day
Samsung Galaxy S22 is the talk of the town as it's about to officially debut next year. Similarly, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is also tipped to debut early next year. A new leak has now revealed the possible launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup if everything goes according to plan.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date Tipped
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to pack three models, just like its predecessor. Here, we can expect the vanilla variant, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Popular tipster Jon Prosser suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will go official on February 8, 2022.
Just like the previous-gen launches, Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event. Prosser further says the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which be held at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM Indian time).
That's not all. If Prosser's tip further talks about the pre-orders of the Samsung's flagship series. Here, he says the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will begin pre-orders the day it launches, which is February 8. He further says the open sale will begin from February 18.
While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021
EXCLUSIVE 👀
Unpacked event for S21 FE
January 4, 2022
No pre-order period
Available January 11, 2022
Unpacked event for S22 lineup
February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET
Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)
Available February 18, 2022
🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup: What To Expect?
We've been getting a steady stream of features, design renders, and other info about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Prosser had even leaked hands-on images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here, one can see the typical punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and even a dedicated slot for the S Pen. It also seems to include a quad-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash.
Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to feature the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset. Another report suggested the Galaxy S22 lineup will begin mass production in December, which further syncs with the launch date.
That said, the tipster has also revealed the launch date of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Here, the Fan Edition phone is said to launch at CES in January. Plus, the phone will begin sale starting January 11, the tipster suggests. However, until we get official confirmation, it's best to take it with a grain of salt!
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999