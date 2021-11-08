Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date Tipped; Pre-Orders To Begin Same Day News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 is the talk of the town as it's about to officially debut next year. Similarly, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is also tipped to debut early next year. A new leak has now revealed the possible launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup if everything goes according to plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to pack three models, just like its predecessor. Here, we can expect the vanilla variant, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Popular tipster Jon Prosser suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will go official on February 8, 2022.

Just like the previous-gen launches, Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event. Prosser further says the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which be held at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM Indian time).

That's not all. If Prosser's tip further talks about the pre-orders of the Samsung's flagship series. Here, he says the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will begin pre-orders the day it launches, which is February 8. He further says the open sale will begin from February 18.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup: What To Expect?

We've been getting a steady stream of features, design renders, and other info about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Prosser had even leaked hands-on images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here, one can see the typical punch-hole cutout, curved edges, and even a dedicated slot for the S Pen. It also seems to include a quad-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to feature the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset. Another report suggested the Galaxy S22 lineup will begin mass production in December, which further syncs with the launch date.

That said, the tipster has also revealed the launch date of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Here, the Fan Edition phone is said to launch at CES in January. Plus, the phone will begin sale starting January 11, the tipster suggests. However, until we get official confirmation, it's best to take it with a grain of salt!

