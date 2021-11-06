First Real-Life Look At Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Looks A Lot Like Note News oi-Vivek

Samsung will launch its next non-folding flagship smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra along with a few more devices in early 2022. Brands start to test these products months before the official release and call these devices engineering samples.

Front Page Tech has now shared the pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which gives us an early look at the upcoming smartphone and how Samsung is merging the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series to make one big flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design

Just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a flat design, and this is also the first S series smartphone from the company to incorporate an S-Pen, just like the Galaxy Note series. Yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra did have an S-Pen, however, it was now incorporated within the device.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might have a flat display, similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the real-life photos have confirmed that the device will have a curved display, similar to the previous generation Galaxy S series flagship smartphone with a punch-hole display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications

Samsung will continue to go big with the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, and 10MP 10x optical zoom periscope zoom lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OneUI 4

As one could speculate, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be one of the first smartphones to launch with OneUI 4 OS out-of-the-box, based on Android 12 OS. As one could see from the real-life pictures of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, some parts of the phone have been scratched off to protect the identity of the leaker.

Samsung Is Going Big With Galaxy S22 Ultra

The real-life pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra clearly indicate that the company is going big with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially to take on the competition. The brand has also collaborated with AMD to improve the graphics performance. Overall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like an exciting smartphone for sure.

Source

Best Mobiles in India