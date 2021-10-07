Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 FE Launch Reportedly Delayed To 2022: Here’s The Reason News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is among the most anticipated smartphones. Now that Apple iPhone 13 series have arrived, the rumor mill is all about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. But it looks like there's going to be quite some delay in the launch. A new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones will debut sometime in February.

That's not all. The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is also highly rumored. Previous reports suggest the South Korean company might have canceled the Fan Edition phone's support page was brought down. But now, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a silent launch in January.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Delayed

Reports continued to claim that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series would launch sometime next year. However, the global chip shortage and other roadblocks hinted at a delay. A report by SamMobile mentions the upcoming flagship series by Samsung will arrive in the market in February. The South Korean company will likely introduce the smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Traditionally, Samsung is known for hosting its smartphone Galaxy Unpacked event around the Mobile World Congress. The upcoming MWC 2022 is scheduled to kickstart on February 28. For all we know, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could arrive just in time to show off at the Barcelona event next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Postponed

At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely launch without much pomp and fair. The same report says the Fan Edition phone will arrive in January with a silent launch. However, we would advise taking this news with a grain of salt. Several previous reports claimed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would launch soon. However, the delay has been continuous and could even limit the availability due to the global chip shortage.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are among the highly-anticipated phones from the company. Recent reports revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a complete redesign at the rear panel, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the base model will retain a similar design.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with flagship features and a whopping price tag. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to include an attractive price tag and several premium features, making it desirable among the Indian audience.

