Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cancelled? Rumors Surge After Company Pulls Down Support Page

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the latest buzz at the rumor mill. Despite several leaks over the past few months, the latest tip suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be cancelled. To make things more concrete, Samsung has pulled down the support page for the Fan Edition phone, indicating this phone wouldn't be hitting the market anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cancelled?

Multiple reports indicated the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had taken a back seat to emphasize the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 production. The matter was further confirmed after the South Korean company pulled down the support pages for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was first spotted by SamMobile.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support pages were pulled down in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, and the Levant. This solidifies that we might not be seeing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch at all. Previously, South Korean publications and rumor mills were suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cancellation due to chip shortage.

In fact, there were even rumors that the Fan Edition phone would debut in October at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Reports even say the South Korean giant has manufactured only 10,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is minuscule in number to the eager anticipation of people across the world.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Cancelled: Chip Shortage To Blame?

Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a huge hit in the global market. The phone packed several premium features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series but also trimmed it down to fit into the budget. This made the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE a sweeping hit for its powerful design and performance-centric features.

Naturally, fans have been waiting for the upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. However, multiple factors are hindering the launch and sales of the new FE phone. For one, the global chip shortage and the continued pandemic have drastically affected Samsung's push of the FE.

Moreover, the foldable phones - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 have been raging in the market with positive sales. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be releasing pretty soon, pushing the Galaxy S21 FE to take a back seat.

