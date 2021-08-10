Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted In Promo Poster News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is all set to take the wraps off a slew of devices tomorrow at the Galaxy Unpacked event. One of the smartphones that was speculated to see the light of the day at this event previously is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Later, it was reported that the device will not arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

As we wait for the exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the smartphone has been leaked online, thanks to the promotional poster. The upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted in an image for the back-to-school promo poster of Samsung on Instagram. Now, the post has been deleted but the image was captured by 9to5Google before it was taken down off the platform.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Promo Poster Leak

As per the image that includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the device was spotted in a Light Violet color option along with the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Buds Pro. It is clear that the smartphone is the Galaxy S21 FE as the camera housing has a color that matches the color of the rest of its body. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus Phantom Violet variants have a rose gold camera housing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

To recap on specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is believed to be launched with an octa-core flagship Snapdragon 888 processor teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. We can expect the Indian variant to be launched with the Exynos 2100 SoC.

As seen in the promotional poster, it is speculated to arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear as its predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This camera module is said to comprise three 12MP sensors as the yesteryear model. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display. The other goodies expected from this smartphone include Android 11 OS and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Ruled Out?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. In the meantime, a delay in the global launch paved the way for speculations that the smartphone might not arrive in India and Japan. However, given the higher demand for mid-range smartphones in the country as compared to the flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in India later.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive with flagship smartphones with features similar to the S series at relatively affordable pricing. Eventually, the upcoming smartphone in question will have a huge demand in India as it will come with features similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched earlier this year. Only Samsung can tell us exactly when the smartphone will be launched in the country and until then we can take these speculations with a grain of salt.

