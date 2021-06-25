Samsung S21 FE With 120Hz Display, SD888 Only For US And Europe; Not Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, a report suggested that the Samsung S21 FE launch could be delayed due to chip shortage. Now, the latest info claims the upcoming Fan Edition will launch only in the US and Europe in October. The smartphone was supposed to launch in August; however, it is now said to arrive in October. Some sources also claim this launch timeline could also be postponed.

However, Samsung Electronics has denied that the launch was delayed due to the re-spread of Corona and a recent shutdown of a local factory in Vietnam. So, there is a chance the launch will indeed happen in October. We will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until the brand shares the launch date.

Samsung S21 FE Features: We Know So Far

The brand has not shared any features of the phone yet. Thanks to the certification sites and leaked renders, we have enough information about the upcoming Samsung S21 FE. The phone is said to ship with the SD888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that is also believed to support additional storage expansion.

Upfront, the phone could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to get a 12MP +12MP +12MP triple camera setup at the rear panel and there could be a 32MP front camera placed on a punch-hole cutout. Other aspects might include a 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 OS, and so on. Besides, the phone is rumored to launch in between Rs. 45,900 and 52,400.

Samsung S21 FE: Coming To India Or Not?

As far as the India launch is concerned, there is no information regarding the India launch. However, the report also stated the device might not arrive in Japan as well at that time. We expect Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE in India in future as the demand for mid-range devices are much higher than the flagship in the Indian market.

Also, the Galaxy FE usually shares some similar features from the S series flagship phones at an affordable price. Considering this, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to offer flagship-grade features at an accessible price.

