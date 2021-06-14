Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Delayed Due To Chip Shortage: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for its next-gen premium flagship launch, which includes the S series and the Z foldable smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch later this year, the company could also launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. However, new reports suggest there could be a slight delay in the debut.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Delayed

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of the most popular smartphones launched by the company. While the company is looking to launch its successor, there could be a couple of delays. A report by ETNews, a South Korean publication notes that all production of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been stopped.

The reason? Shortage of semiconductors. Previous reports note that Samsung has shifted the Qualcomm processor to its flagship and foldable smartphones, creating a shortage for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The report has since been deleted, but another report by Bloomberg notes that Samsung has decided on whether to completely halt the production.

"While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung said in a statement to Bloomberg. While the Samsung Galaxy S21 'Fan Edition' hasn't been officially announced, the rumor mill has been spewing out the possible features it could pack.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch: What To Expect?

Previously, popular tipster OnLeaks revealed the possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone could pack a similar design to the premium Samsung Galaxy S21. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE received a lot of positive reviews, despite being the trimmed-down version of a flagship.

While Samsung hasn't officially announced the successor to the FE smartphone, the South Korean company hinted at releasing Fan Editions of flagships going forward. Moreover, Samsung hasn't denied the original report by ETNews. Simply put, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could take place sometime in September or October. Even if Samsung is facing supply chain troubles, it could get resolved in the coming months.

