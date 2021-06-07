Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Leaked Online; Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the next-gen Galaxy S21 FE soon. The launch date has not been confirmed yet; however, the features and design of the smartphone have already leaked online. Now, the latest development has revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S21 FE, suggesting it will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE.

Additionally, the renders of the Galaxy S21 FE have been shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) which reveals the color variants of the smartphone along with its design. Besides, he also claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be positioned as a "follow-up'' to the last year's Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Leaked Online

According to the Korean publication Herald, the Galaxy S21 will cost between KRW 700,000 (around Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (around Rs. 52,450). Looking at the price, we can safely assume that the phone will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE which was launched in India at Rs. 55,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Do note that, the Galaxy S20 FE is currently selling for Rs. 47,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Design, Features

The recent renders show the smartphone with a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertical module and the phone will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera along with slim bezels. If the rumors features turn out to be true, the smartphone will ship with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. However, it remains to be seen whether the brand will use the same processor for the Indian variant or not.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and a triple-camera setup including a 12MP primary main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Besides, it will run Android 11 OS and come in Olive Green, Light Violet, Black, and White color options.

Should You Wait For Galaxy S21 FE Or Buy Galaxy S20 FE?

The features and pricing of the phone have not confirmed yet. As far as the launch is concerned, the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to arrive in August along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

The existing Galaxy S20 FE would not be a bad choice for an asking price of Rs. 47,999. However, if the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is indeed cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE then the device with the Snapdragon 888 chip will be a great choice over its predecessor.

