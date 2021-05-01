Just In
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Listed At Official Website; Might Debut Soon
Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S21 series last year comprising the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company is gearing up to add a new smartphone to this flagship series. Dubbed Galaxy S21 FE, the upcoming model will be the low-end variant in the Galaxy S21 series. The device has been spotted several times online. Now, the company has accidentally confirmed the development of this device. Check out the details:
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Soon
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's existence has been confirmed by the Samsung Mexico website. The listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub. The design of the device has been tipped by the listing. Going by the listing, the Galaxy S21 FE will likely borrow the design elements from the standard Galaxy S21 including a polycarbonate back panel with a glossy metal frame.
Also, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup. Notably, the Galaxy S21 FE's link on the official Samsung website redirects users to the currently available Galaxy S21 series smartphones. Sadly, the official listing doesn't confirm the official launch date. But, with the official listing going live, the device will likely make a debut soon.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor or an in-house Exynos 2100 processor. The latter chipset would likely be used for the markets like India. The device is expected to ship with 8GB RAM. The leaks suggest up to 256GB storage configuration. There is no information available on the expandable storage capacity.
The leaks have also suggested a triple-lens camera module. The Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The smartphone might launch with Android 11 OS and have OneUI 3.0 interface. As of now, the battery capacity and fast charging support have not been revealed by the leaks.
But, the device could feature a 4,000 mAh or bigger battery setup. We will likely get the details in the coming days. Also, the company might give information on its launch in the coming days.
