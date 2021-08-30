Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Tipped For September: Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been a massive hit among buyers and Samsung fans. This phone offers most of the premium features of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series but comes at an affordable cost. Now, the company is gearing up for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After much delay, the Fan Edition phone launch is nearing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Tipped

Initially, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was tipped to launch sometime in August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3and the Z Flip 3. However, due to chip shortage and other issues, the launch was pushed. Now, a tipster suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will debut shortly, sometime in September.

Tipster and YouTuber Mauri QHD says the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely launch on September 8. The tipster claims the leak comes from a Samsung employee, who says the new Samsung phone will debut in the first week of September. Since this isn't confirmed yet, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Features: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been running the rumor mill for a while now, hinting at its probable specs. The phone is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and will run Android 11 OS, which was how it was spotted on the Google Play Console.

At the same time, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appeared on Geekbench with 8GB RAM. If this is true, we could be looking at two RAM variants. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appeared on the FCC listing with 45W fast charging support. However, this again is quite surprising as we've only seen 25W fast charging support on most Samsung phones.

As far as the design is concerned, we can expect to see a typical punch-hole cutout in the center, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. We can also expect to see a triple-camera setup at the rear and a powerful selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is still under wraps. One can expect it to be slightly more expensive than the first-gen Galaxy S20 FE.

