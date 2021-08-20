Broke Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Or Fold 3’s Display? Be Prepared To Spend A Fortune News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung recently brought out the next-gen foldable phones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Coming as an upgrade to their predecessors, these foldable phones pack several premium features including resistance to up to 200,000 folds. But suppose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Z Fold 3 breaks, this is how much it would cost you.

Cost To Fix Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Or Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has brought in multiple upgrades to both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phones are more resistant than their predecessors and even offer IPX8 certification making the foldable phones water-resistant. Samsung also says the phones are sturdy and won't break easily while folding or unfolding them.

Let's suppose you break your new foldable phone. Samsung explained to The Verge that fixing the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's inner display would cost USD 369 (around Rs. 27,500). On the other hand, it would cost USD 99 (roughly Rs. 7,366) to fix the flip phone's cover display.

Samsung would charge you USD 479 (around Rs. 35,600) to fix the inner display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It would also cost you USD 149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) to fix the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In other words, a screen replacement for these foldable phones would cost you 36 percent for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 26 percent for the Galaxy Z fold 3.

Samsung Care+ Service Could Make It Cheaper

That said, Samsung says buyers don't have to pay a penny if the screens break while under warranty. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3 buyers can subscribe to the Samsung Care+ service to bring down the cost of repairs. This plan starts at Rs. 349 and goes up to Rs. 1,599 in India, depending on the model at hand.

That said, Samsung is bundling a 12-month Samsung Care+ service subscription for free with the foldable phones, at least in select markets. Also, the cost of fixing a broken foldable display will drop to USD 249 (around Rs. 18,500) with the subscription. Samsung is trying its best to push people to switch to a foldable phone, even if it comes at a whopping cost!

