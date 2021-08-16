Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 India Pricing, And Availability Details Announced: Starts At Rs. 8499 News oi-Vivek

Samsung India has officially announced the prices of the newly launched folding smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both devices will be available in India from 24 August via the official website and leading resellers. Here are the details on the pre-order offers, pricing, and other additional information about these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Indian Pre-Book Offers And Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in two configurations. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 88,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available in Phantom Black and cream color.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 3 using an HDFC credit and debit card are eligible for a cashback of up to Rs. 7,000, which drives down the price of the base model to Rs. 77,999. Besides, the company is offering Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs. 4,799 for free of cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Indian Pre-Book Offers And Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes in two configurations. While both models offer 12GB of RAM, the entry-level variant offers 256GB RAM and the high-end model offers 512GB storage. Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Z Fold 3 also misses out on a microSD card slot.

Coming to the color variants, the device will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green finish. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 1,49,999 while the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 1,57,999.

Just like Z Flip 3, the users can get Rs. 7,000 cashback by pre-ordering the phone using an HDFC bank card. Additionally, Samsung is offering Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs. 7,999 for free with every pre-order.

Excellent Pricing?

Though these are not affordable smartphones, the company seems to have priced them aggressively when compared to its predecessors. If you are in the market for a folding smartphone, then the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are some of the best times to consider.

