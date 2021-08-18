IPX8 Rating On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3 Explained Features oi-Vivek

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as its next-generation folding smartphones. Samsung has incorporated some great features on both models, and one of them is the IPX8 certification. These two are officially the first set of folding smartphones that have a water-resistance rating (IPX8).

Plenty of flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and even OnePlus have phones that are IP68 rated. So, how different are the IPX8 rating on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3? When it comes to IP rating, the first letter suggests the resistance towards the dust while the second letter suggests the resistance towards the water, freshwater, to be exact.

What Is IPX8 Rating?

As explained, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are water-resistant but do not offer any sort of protection against dust. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can survive 1.5 meters of water submersion for a period of 30 minutes. The company has officially confirmed that both models are not advised for the beach or swimming pool usage.

How Did Samsung Achieve This Feat On A Folding Phone?

One of the main challenges to make a folding phone water-resistant is the hinge, where water could seep in when the phone is opened or closed. Samsung has solved this issue by creating the hinge using a corrosion-resistant material, which is then coated with long-lasting grease, which will prevent the hinge from rusting and corroding.

To protect the mainboard from water damage, Samsung is using rubber and CIPG, hence, preventing the critical parts from water exposure. This technique prevents the water from entering insider the phone, acting as a physical barrier.

However, do note that, if even the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets damaged by water, then the device will not be covered under warranty. Hence, it is advised not to play around the water with any smartphone, and these certifications should only be used as a preventive measure.

