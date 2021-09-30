Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaked Case Renders Reveal Redesigned Cameras: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town, even if the official launch is still days away. We've had several leaks coming in the past few weeks, including rumors about the battery capacity and more. The latest one now talks about the design and the revamped camera housing on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Details

The leak comes from two reliable tipsters, OnLeaks and IceUniverse. The leak from IceUniverse revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's design would be quite similar to the Galaxy Note series. The leak revealed a slot to keep the S-Pen that would be compatible with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now, fresh leaks have revealed the design details of the Ultra model. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly get a refreshed design. The leaked images reveal a completely revamped rear design that's different from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the S21 Ultra models. Here, one of the design prototypes rearranges the rear camera.

The leaked images reveal the five cameras that place three on one side and the other two lenses beside it - to form a boxy P letter. The other design is largely similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, where there are three cameras placed on one side and a much smaller array for the other two - making it neat and classy.

Multiple reports suggest the P-shaped camera rear design would likely be the final design. Another tipster revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case renders on Slash Leaks. The case for the Ultra models also packs a similar boxy P design where the cameras would fit in. Moreover, the leaked case images also reveal the S-Pen slot, confirming earlier rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design: Does It Appeal?

Soon after the leaks appeared, social media platforms like Twitter went into a frenzy discussing the new design of the Ultra model. A lot of people have pointed out that Samsung already had the design aspects covered with the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21 models. So why change it now, many people questioned.

On the other hand, the design elements of both Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus have largely remained unchanged. So why only change the layout of the Ultra model, people have asked - already shunning it even before it launches!

