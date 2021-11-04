ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Color Options Unveiled; Likely To Hit Mass Production Next Month

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town as the company gears up for mass production ahead of debut sometime next year. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive in February instead of January as the company copes with chip shortages and other issues. A new report has revealed the design, colors, and other key features of the upcoming flagships.

     
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Color Options Unveiled

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Mass Production Details

    Tipster Ross Young says the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will begin mass production sometime during the first week of December. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series went into mass production much earlier, sometime in late October to early November of 2020. The timeline allowed the company to unveil the Galaxy S21 series in January.

    On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series entering mass production seems to be pushed back for about a month. This timeline further syncs with reports that suggest the phones would arrive in February 2022. Moreover, the global chip crisis might further delay production and could even release fewer units.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors Revealed

    Just like the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the upcoming lineup will include the vanilla model, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A new leak has revealed how the phones would look like. Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus are tipped to arrive in black, gold, pink, white, and green color options.

    On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to launch in Dark Red, green, white, and black color options. The report further suggests the color options might vary from market to market. For now, there's no information regarding which color will arrive in which market.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch: What To Expect?

    As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy S22 series will likely debut in February at a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event. Shipping with several upgrades, the new lineup will likely cost a tad bit more than the previous-gen device. Also, the company is tipped to announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE early next year, mostly at CES 2022.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 10:11 [IST]
