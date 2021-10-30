Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might Go Official At CES 2022: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the most anticipated flagships from the South Korean tech giant. The company has been creating a mystery surrounding its launch. After months of speculations related to the Galaxy S21 FE's official launch, Samsung pulled down the support page from its official website hinting at a cancelled launch. However, the device support page has resurfaced which raises hope for its launch again. A new report suggests Samsung is planning to launch this flagship next year for the masses.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: When Is It Launching Finally?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE official launch timeline is now said to be scheduled for CES 2022. The company is yet to confirm this detail. However, a report via Sammobile confirms this timeline for the Galaxy S21 FE's launch. Just for reference, the CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) is taking place in January 2022. If this information is correct, the Galaxy S21 FE is just a few months away from the official launch.

Besides, we have seen Samsung launching the flagship Galaxy "S" series phones during the Galaxy Unpacked event every year. This event is generally hosted right after the CES or in the Q1 of a new year. Therefore, the Galaxy S21 FE making its debut at the CES 2022 would be a first of its kind launch plan by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Features We Know Of

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted numerous times over the web. The rumor mill has detailed all the major specifications by now. The upcoming flagship phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 SoC. The latter is expected in the markets outside the USA.

The leaks have also suggested the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched with a 6.56-inch display which will be an AMOLED panel supporting 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is further expected with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. It is said to be powered by the 4,500 mAh battery which will have a proprietry 25W quick charging support.

