Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped For Jan 4 Launch; 120Hz Display, SD888 SoC Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch this year. However, the launch of the handset got delayed due to the semiconductor shortage. A recent report has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE will go official at the CES 2022, which is said to take place between January 5 and January 8. Now, the latest development has revealed the exact launch date and availability of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date & Availability Tipped

The fresh info comes to light via tipster Jon Prosser who has revealed the launch date and availability details of the handset. According to the tipster, the South Korean tech giant will hold the "Unpacked" event on January 4 where the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced. Besides, the handset is said to go on direct sale starting January 11 without any pre-order. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price

Apart from this, the tipster has not shared anything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. However, a previous leak suggested the Galaxy S21 FE will be cheaper than the successor Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 is said to come between KRW 700,000 (around Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (around Rs. 52,450). To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India at Rs. 55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Features We Know

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is buzzing the internet for several days. Leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what the upcoming Galaxy Fan Edition has to offer. The phone is tipped to launch with the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC or SD888 processor, based on the market. Upfront, the phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Besides, the phone is said to have a triple camera system at the rear panel which will include a 12MP primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Other aspects will include a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Details

As of now, there is no info regarding India's launch. As per a previous report, the Galaxy S21 FE might arrive outside the US and European market with the different chipset. Considering this, we expect the handset might arrive in India.

