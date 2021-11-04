Video: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rear Design, Colors Revealed Ahead Of January Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch seems to be around the corner as new rumors reveal its rear design and other key details. In the latest report, a YouTuber has revealed the rear panel of the upcoming Samsung Fan Edition smartphone. The video appears to be something close to a hands-on video, revealing some of its key form factors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Video Reveals Design

Here, YouTuber Jermain Smit has chalked a mock-up video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Looking at the video, the upcoming smartphone seems a tad bit similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10. The video suggests we would get an integrated camera bump, just like the Galaxy S21 series has.

Just like the previously launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the upcoming trimmed-down flagship would also have a plastic rear panel. Apart from the video, tipster @rquandt has also revealed the color options on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The tipster took to Twitter to reveal the alleged images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in cream, grey, pink, and white color options.

Interestingly, the color options and rear design of the tipster and the YouTuber sync pretty well. If these reports are to be believed, we can expect a similar design and color options coming for the Fan Edition phone. One can also see the slightly rounded edges in the leaked images and the triple-camera setup at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a much-debated smartphone. For one, the smartphone was thought to be canceled, until Samsung recently posted its dedicated support page once again. Reports now believe the Fan Edition phone will launch at CES 2022, scheduled in January. That said, Samsung is yet to announce the launch officially.

Previous reports claim the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 chipset, based on the region. We'll know more about the Fan Edition phone in the coming days as Samsung is also expected to officially tease the device.

Best Mobiles in India