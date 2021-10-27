Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Support Page Goes Live Again; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most speculated phones from the popular South Korean company. Previously, the support page of the Fan Edition phone was taken down, suggesting the phone wouldn't launch. Now, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is up once again, indicating an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Imminent

Samsung and other retailers have accidentally leaked the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a couple of times. For instance, the company accidentally posted an image of the phone on its official Instagram account. Further, the support page of the smartphone was also live, indicating that it would launch pretty soon.

However, after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch, Samsung's plans invariably changed. Plus, the ongoing chip crisis and shortages were bigger concerns for the company. Subsequently, Samsung pulled down the support page, leaving fans downhearted.

Now once again, Samsung has updated the support page of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This could indicate several things at once - the major one being an imminent launch. Presently, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which brings in S-Pen support and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support page on the official Samsung website doesn't reveal much. Moreover, it doesn't exactly specify that it's the Fan Edition phone. Instead, one can see the model number SM-G990B/DS. Previous certification listings and other revelations confirm that this number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Earlier reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would flaunt a 6.5-inches FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The design was tipped to be largely similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, including the punch-hole cutout in the center. The phone would get its power from the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 SoC (depending on the markets).

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are tipped to be a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support to complete a triple-lens setup. Other features tipped include a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. That said, it's best to take this with a grain of salt until Samsung confirms the official launch of the Fan Edition phone.

Best Mobiles in India