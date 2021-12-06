Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip In India Instead Of Exynos 2200 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this month, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset built on the 4nm process technology. Brands like Motorola, Realme, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have already confirmed their upcoming smartphone with the latest chip. However, Samsung is yet to confirm its plan on launching its device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Rumors suggested the Galaxy S22 series would be announced with both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or the Exynos 2200. Samsung usually uses Exynos processor for the Indian variant of its Galaxy flagship series. This time it might change as the latest info claims the Galaxy S22 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Indian Variant Processor Tipped

According to the tipster Tron, the India variant of the upcoming Samsung S22 series smartphones will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also, Samsung's upcoming flagship Exynos 2200 SoC is rumored to offer several improvements compared to the previous-gen SoC. The chip is yet to get an official launch date.

On the other hand, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the successor of the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is said to the 30 percent faster than the previous-gen SoC.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any word on whether the Indian variant of the Galaxy S22 series will feature the Snapdragon processor or Exynos SoC. So, we will suggest our readers take this as speculations.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Features We Know So Far

The next-gen Galaxy S22 series is expected to include the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the S22 models. In terms of features, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will have similar camera features. Both are tipped to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor with a 1/1.57″ sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture.

The main lens will be paired with a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and another 12MP ultrawide angle lens. For selfies and videos, both phones are said to offer a 10MP front camera with 1.22µm pixel size, 1/3.24″ sensor size, and an f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, the Galaxy S22+ is expected to come with a 6.55-inches screen, while the standard model is tipped to have a slightly smaller 6.06-inches screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Expected Launch

According to the tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup which could take place on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST). He also suggested the pre-orders of these handsets will start on the day it launches, while the open sale will begin from February 18. As of now, India launch details are still under wraps.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is also going to launch next year is said to arrive in India around the same time as the global announcement. Considering this, we expect the Galaxy S22 series might come to India at the same time or sometime later after its global launch.

