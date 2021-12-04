Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Arrive In January In India; What To Expect From Next-Gen Galaxy FE News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE was supposed to launch this year. However, the launch has been postponed to next year. Now, the smartphone is said to go official at CES 2022 which is scheduled for Jan 5 - Jan 8. Although Samsung is yet to confirm this officially.

Besides, several reports and leaks have already revealed the expected features and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. Now, the latest info has revealed the India launch timeline of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Timeline Revealed

The fresh info comes out via 91mobiles who has exclusively learned from industry sources that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in India around the same time as the global announcement. This means it will be available in January itself in the country. The exact launch date has not been revealed. The report also suggests the phone will come in black, green pink, and white color options in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design, Features We Know So Far

The official leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE revealed a center-positioned punch-hole cutout at the front to house the front-facing camera sensor. The USB Type-C port and speakers grill will be on the bottom edge. At the rear, the phone is spotted with a triple camera system.

In terms of features, the phone is tipped to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device will be powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 processor (depending on the market) which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For cameras, there will be a triple camera system which is expected to include a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera and the phone will ship with Android 11 OS.

Further, a 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the device which will support 15W fast-charging. Lastly, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for the European market was recently tipped online. Detailing its pricing, the base 8GB + 128GB is said to cost EUR 660 (around Rs. 55,980), while the high-end 12GB + 256GB model is expected to be priced at EUR 705 (around Rs. 59,797).

On the other hand, a previous report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced between KRW 700,000 (around Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (around Rs. 52,450. Considering the leaked price, it seems the smartphone will cost similar or slightly cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE.

How's It Better Than Predecessor Galaxy S20 FE?

Since Samsung has not shared any key details of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. If the expected features are to be believed, the next-gen Galaxy S21 FE will have better cameras, up to 256GB internal storage option, and an upgraded processor compared to the Galaxy S20 FE.

