Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped Once Again; 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Expected

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is among the highly anticipated smartphones, set to debut early next year. While the hype and build-up around the upcoming Samsung fan edition phone have been around for some time, the latest reports talk about its pricing and color options. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Revealed

A report by WinFuture has revealed the alleged pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung phone will launch in 8GB + 128GB base model, costing EUR 660 (around Rs. 55,980). The high-end variant with 256GB storage is priced at EUR 705 (around Rs. 59,797).

That's not all. The report also talks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in the German market. Here, the base model is priced at EUR 649 (around Rs. 55,047) and the high-end model of 8GB + 256GB is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs.59,288). To note, the pricing comes close to what its predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at.

That said, a previous report put the price tag of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a tad bit higher, starting from EUR 920 (around Rs. 77,700). Apart from the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE color options were also revealed. Here, the report says the phone will launch in white, pink, green, and black color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is said to have included both Snapdragon 888 chipset and Exynos 2100 chip, depending on the market.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are tipped to be a 64MP triple-sensor setup at the rear with a supporting ultra-wide shooter and a depth sensor. Plus, Samsung is said to have included a 32MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is one of the most discussed topics. The new report could be the final price tag of the upcoming smartphone. Plus, the actual price might vary when it arrives in India. Until then, it's best to take this info with a grain of salt.

