Moto G71 5G Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience With OLED Display

One such is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which makes the Moto G71 5G the first phone in India to ship with it. The new Motorola smartphone also flaunts an OLED panel that provides an immersive experience. That said, the phone still has a couple of shortcomings.

To note, the Moto G71 5G is available in a single model of 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. The phone is priced at Rs. 18,999, falling in the sub-Rs. 20K segment. This also places the Moto G71 5G in the upper mid-range segment for the asking price. I've discussed all of these in detail in this review.

Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch OLED panel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB storage

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Platform: stock Android 11 OS

Moto G71 5G Design Details

The new Moto G71 5G comes in as a typical mid-ranger smartphone. It features a plastic rear panel, available in two colors of Neptune Green and Arctic Blue. The design itself includes curved edges with an evident chin at the bottom. The phone itself feels light and is built ideally for single-hand use. Precisely, the Moto G71 5G measures 161.19 x 73.87 x 8.49 mm and weighs 179 grams.

The Moto G71 5G includes a water-repellent design and the usual ports of connectivity like the USB Type-C port for charging. It also includes a headphone jack, which seems to be missing out on several premium mid-range smartphones these days. Users get dual nano SIM card slots but skip a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

Other details include a dedicated Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor embedded on the Moto symbol at the rear, which is swift for unlocking the smartphone. Motorola has also provided face unlock support for additional security.

The water-repellent design is another plus point on the device as it makes it handy for rough use. I also found the Moto G71 5G ideal for single-hand use, especially when you're casually scrolling through content. The lightweight build is another pro point here.

Moto G71 5G Display: Brilliantly Immersive

Moving on, the Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The display offers 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 409 PPI, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Motorola phone features 88.8 percent of the active area-touch panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Plus, it includes DCI-P3 for a wide range of colors.

The punch-hole cutout on top of the display ensures that your video playback or gaming content is undisturbed. I watched a couple of shows on the Moto G71 5G and it was absolutely worthwhile. Plus, I played a couple of games and the OLED panel makes everything better. Even casual games like Candy Crush provide a notable difference when played on the Moto G71 5G.

Another notable display feature of the Moto G71 5G is the peak brightness. I used the smartphone outdoors regularly, and there was no trouble at all. I didn't have to squint or manually increase the brightness either. This is another pro point one should consider if they're using their smartphone outdoors regularly.

To note, the Moto G31 was another OLED smartphone with an affordable price tag. This too, offered a similar experience when it comes to an immersive experience with an OLED panel. But thanks to the advanced hardware under the hood, the Moto G71 5G offers a wider range of experiences, especially in the gaming department.

Moto G71 5G Camera: Decent, Can Be Better

The Moto G71 5G features a triple-camera setup at the rear, housed vertically along with an LED flash. The phone features a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, equipped with Quad Pixel technology. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4.

There's also a 16MP f/2.2 camera housed in the punch-hole cutout in the front for selfies and video calling. The rear cameras are equipped with several shooting modes and feature video stabilization and video snapshot. It also includes dual capture, shot color, timelapse, and so on.

I clicked several photos in various lighting on the Moto G71 5G. I found them to be quite good in well-lit environments and outdoors. The same can't be said if it's indoors or in a slightly dark environment. One can play around with the exposure and other elements on the camera to enhance their photos and videos on the Moto G71 5G.

Interestingly, the cameras on the Moto G71 5G and the Moto G51 5G are largely similar. I find them both to offer decent photos. Considering the Moto G71 5G is a bit pricier than the Moto G51, I hope the cameras would have been a tad bit better.

Moto G71 5G Performance Scorecard

Going under the hood, the Moto G71 5G draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. One of the unique features of the Moto G71 5G is that it's the first phone with this processor. The processor is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage, without a memory expansion option.

I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine how well the phone performs in the competitive market today. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench benchmark and the Moto G71 5G scored 577 and 1533 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Additionally, I ran the 3D Mark benchmark test to determine the Moto G71 5G's gaming performance. Here, the phone scored 1205 overall with a 7.20 average frame rate. The 3D Mark scores revealed that the Moto G71 5G can easily handle gaming titles, even heavy ones like PUBG Mobile New State or Free Fire.

The 3D Mark benchmark scores revealed the MotoG71 5G is better than 18 percent of the results from all other devices. The Geekbench scores also reveal that the Motorola smartphone is efficient and can handle routine and day-to-day smartphone tasks without a glitch.

Moto G71 5G: Real-Life Performance Explained

Benchmarks aside, the real-life experience with the Moto G71 5G is a tad bit different. I played a couple of battle royale games on the phone and found it to heat up pretty fast, and the plastic rear panel doesn't help. That said, if you use the Moto G71 5G for regular tasks like browsing, social media, phone calls, and so on - there's hardly any lag.

Another factor that I loved about the Moto G71 5G is the stock Android experience. You get to experience Android without any bloatware or pre-loaded apps. The phone runs Android 11 and comes with a dedicated Motorola app that helps in customization and personalization. Android 12 is the latest OS and it would have been better if the phone arrived with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moto G71 5G Battery: Satisfactory

Lastly, the Moto G71 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. The type-C cable and the adapter supporting 33W fast charging come with the box. Presently, the Indian market in the mid-range segment offers most phones with 5,000 mAh battery capacity and some amount of fast charging support.

Comparatively, the Moto G51 5G shipped with 20W fast charging support, which is significantly higher than the G71. I noticed I could get up to 88 percent charge in just an hour, which allowed me to run most of my required tasks for rest of the day.

The battery on the Moto G71 5G can be considered satisfactory as it can easily last a day without much trouble. I only found the juice to run out faster during gaming sessions. But if you use it for other tasks and run other apps, you can easily enjoy the phone for an entire day on a single charge.

Moto G71 5G Verdict: Worth Buying?

The Moto G71 5G is a worthy mention in the mid-range segment in the Indian market. If your budget is under Rs. 20,000, the Moto G71 5G is something I would recommend. The immersive OLED panel, the smooth performance of the Snapdragon 695, future-proof with 5G support, and the stock Android experience are huge plus points that I would highlight.