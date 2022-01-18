Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Which One’s Better And Why?

Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Price Factor

The newly launched Moto G71 5G is available for Rs. 18,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the Moto G51 costs Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Of course, the Moto G71 is much more expensive as it packs the most premium features, including an OLED panel and 33W fast charging support.

Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Design Details

Going into the details Moto G71 flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch in the center and a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The body can withstand splashes as it's IP52 rated, which is also available on the Moto G51. To note, the Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Performance Scorecard

Under the hood, the Moto G71 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and Adreno 619 GPU. On the other hand, the Moto G51 is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, which is the first in the country. Both Qualcomm chipsets are powerful and can handle routine smartphone tasks. Plus, the 5G support makes it even better and future-proof.

Plus, the Moto G71 gets its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery coupled with a 33W Turbo Power charging capability. The Moto G51 also includes a 5,000 mAh battery but gets a smaller 20W fast charging support. Here, it looks like the Moto G71 has an upper hand.

Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Camera Capabilities

Moving on, the Moto G71 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera on the back. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G51 also includes a triple-camera setup with the same sensors, including the 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The key difference between the two cameras is in the selfie sensor, which is a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the Moto G51. Yet, one can say this is a win-win for both smartphones when it comes to their camera structure.

Moto G71 Vs Moto G51: Which Should You Get?

This brings us to the final verdict of which is better suited for you. Here, both phones have powerful processors with 5G support. The cameras are also largely similar between the Moto G71 and the Moto G51. The key difference is in the OLED and the LCD screens on the phone, which costs a couple of extra bucks.

If you require a phone for long video playbacks or gaming, the Moto G71 5G is the best choice for you, despite costing thousands more. The bigger RAM and storage are also plus points. On the other hand, if you need a phone for routine smartphone tasks like browsing with fast internet, then the Moto G51 5G makes sense for you.