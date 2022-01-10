Moto G71 5G Launched In India; Price, Specifications To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

The Moto G71 5G has officially surfaced in India motorized by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Moto G71 is the first phone in India to feature the Snapdragon 695 SoC, and it's only available on Flipkart. The Moto G71 has a triple camera array on the back and supports out-of-the-box 33W fast charging.

Moto G71 5G Price And Availability

The Moto G71 will be available on Flipkart starting January 19 for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB version. Neptune Green and Arctic Blue are the two colors available.

Moto G71 5G Specifications

The Moto G71 is made of plastic with a thickness of 8.5mm and a weight of 179 grams. It's also IP52 rated, which means it can withstand splashes of water. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch in the center and a Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor has an octa-core CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. This phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it runs on Android 11.

The Moto G71 includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The rear cameras can film at 60 frames per second in 1080p.

The Moto G71 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with a rapid charging solution of 33W Turbo Power 30. WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C connector are all supported by the smartphone in terms of connectivity. Dolby Atmos is also supported by smartphone.

The handset is water-resistant to IP52 standards. Motorola has stated that it will receive the Android 12 upgrade as well as two years of security patches.

In comparison, the Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cut-out. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus system-on-chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging capabilities completes the set. It has a total of 12 5G bands. The Moto G51 has an all-plastic body that is water-resistant to IP52.

Best Mobiles in India