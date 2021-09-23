For Quick Alerts
List Of 7 Inch Screen Smartphones Available To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
As content consumption has taken center stage in the smartphone world, people are now looking for a smartphone with big screens. In fact, most of the popular smartphones now offer over 6-inch of the screen while some of the devices even have 7-inch screens.
If you are looking for a smartphone with a large screen, then, here are some of the best-selling 7-inch screen smartphones in India from various brands with good battery life and performance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Price: Rs. 1,49,999
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Price: Rs. 1,49,999
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display
- 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
I Kall K380 (Silver, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Price: Rs. 6,099
Key Specs
- 7.12 inch Display multi-touch capacitive touch screen with 480x960 pixel resolution
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- Expandable Memory 64GB
- Dual Sim (4G+2G) | 4G Volte
- Android 6.0 marshmallow
- 1.3 Ghz Quad Core
- 3,600 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price: Rs. 1,73,999
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display
- 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
Friday, September 24, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
