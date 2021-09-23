List Of 7 Inch Screen Smartphones Available To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

As content consumption has taken center stage in the smartphone world, people are now looking for a smartphone with big screens. In fact, most of the popular smartphones now offer over 6-inch of the screen while some of the devices even have 7-inch screens.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a large screen, then, here are some of the best-selling 7-inch screen smartphones in India from various brands with good battery life and performance. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price: Rs. 1,49,999

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price: Rs. 1,49,999

Key Specs

7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display

6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with One UI 2.5

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Tecno Spark 6 Air Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery I Kall K380 (Silver, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Price: Rs. 6,099

Key Specs 7.12 inch Display multi-touch capacitive touch screen with 480x960 pixel resolution

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

4GB RAM

32GB storage

Expandable Memory 64GB

Dual Sim (4G+2G) | 4G Volte

Android 6.0 marshmallow

1.3 Ghz Quad Core

3,600 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Price: Rs. 1,73,999

Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display

4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

10MP cover camera

4G VoLTE

4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery

